Janet Jackson to release new single “Made For Now” this week

Janet Jackson, photo by Julia Drummond

Janet Jackson is set to return with a new single, “Made For Now”, this Friday, August 17th. The track will feature contributions from reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee.

Following the song’s release, Jackson will perform it live for the first time on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which will mark her first late-night TV appearance in 14 years.

“Made For Now” is Jackson’s first new material since Unbreakable, the acclaimed 2015 album that spawned singles such as “No Sleeep” and “Dammn Baby”. It’s also her first release since the R&B icon gave birth to her first child in January 2017. The new single will be accompanied by a music video directed by Dave Myers.

(Read: The 30 Hottest Tours of Summer 2018)

Jackson just wrapped up the latest leg of her “State of the World Tour”, which included a memorable set at New York City’s Panorama Festival. Next month, she’s scheduled to return to the stage with an appearance at NYC’s Global Citizen Festival.

Holder of multiple Grammy awards, Jackson is the subject of the newest season of Consequence of Sound’s Discography podcast. Revisit the most recent installment below.

“Made For Now” Artwork: