Jay Som announces new EP with Justus Proffit, shares “Nothing’s Changed”: Stream

Justus Proffit and Jay Som, photo by Kris Kirk

Following the release of Everybody Works, one of 2017’s best albums, indie songwriter/producer Melina Duterte, aka Jay Som, packed up her bags and left her San Francisco home for hotter climates in Los Angeles. It was there in SoCal that she struck up a new creative kinship with area singer-songwriter Justus Proffit. They linked up for a casual recording session in Duterte’s home studio, which they’ve since turned into an actual official project, a five-track EP called Nothing’s Changed.

Duterte, who has recorded all of her own material as well as records for other artists, handled the tracking and mixing of the EP, in addition to writing the music and playing both the bass and keyboard. Proffit manned the drums and took care of all the lyrics heard on Nothing’s Changed.

“I think we both challenged each other with each song, forcing ourselves to either stick to an idea or move on, and accept mistakes,” Duterte said in a statement of their collaborative process. Proffit likened it to “more like a school project than a recording project.”

The new EP is slated to drop September 28th through Polyvinyl, but is being previewed today with the cool and mildly twangy title track. Like the rest of the collection, this single was written and recorded in just one day.

Hear it below.

Nothing’s Changed EP Artwork:

Nothing’s Changed Tracklist:

01. Nothing’s Changed

02. My World My Rules

03. Tunnel Vision

04. Invisible Friends

05. Grow