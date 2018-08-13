The new streaming home of Jeopardy: What is Hulu?

Jeopardy! on Hulu

The one subscription-based streaming service where you can watch the beloved TV trivia show Jeopardy!. What is Hulu?

Yes, the long-running gameshow has made its streaming debut thanks to a new deal between Hulu and Sony Pictures Television. Alex Trebek and his answers-as-questions officially became part of the streaming service on Friday, with 60 episodes available to watch now.

Included in this first batch of episodes are 25 episodes from season 29 (2012-2013), another 25 from 2013-2014’s season 30, and 10 from 2014-2015’s season 31. All the hallmarks are hit, including a “Tournament of Champions”, a “College Championship”, and a “Kids Week”. There’s even the “Battle of the Decades”, which sees fan-favorites from the show’s 35-year history, including popular champ Ken Jennings and all-time money winner Brad Rutter,, duking it out.

Watch the announcement preview below, which features Trebek cluing fans in to Jepoardy!’s new home as only he can.

In related news, the 78-year-old Trebek recently revealed that he is contemplating retirement once his Jeopardy! contracts expires in 2020.