Mindless Self Indulgence’s Jimmy Urine recruits Grimes, Serj Tankian for new album, EURINGER

Jimmy Urine, the gleefully profane Mindless Self Indulgence frontman, has announced a new solo LP called EURINGER, and it packs some major and unexpected guests.

Grimes, for whom Urine previously remixed Art Angels’ “Kill V. Maim”, will lend vocals to the album track “The Medicine Does Not Control Me. Other guests include My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, and Morningwood’s Chantal Claret.

There’s also a few covers, with Urine tackling cuts by Kate Bush and The Doobie Brothers. In a statement, Urine says the album’s 16 tracks are “woven together as one continuous piece of music.”

”I was having fun exploring my brain and I wanted to invite my friends to have fun with me immersing myself in another time and space, bit by bit, gaining its form from my daily life into a surreal stream of consciousness,” Urine said in a press release.

Accompanying the announcement is the lead single, “Problematic”, which finds Urine right in his comfort zone. Simultaneously spastic and operatic, the garish, glitchy cut slots the provocateur right at the center of today’s culture wars. “Oh, baby, I know you want to love me so much,” he sings in the chorus, “but you can’t because I’m problematic.” Urine, who’s been censored time and again across his career, is probably cackling over our culture’s never-ending, highly partisan arguments over free speech. Hear it below.

EURINGER is due out October 19th via Metropolis Records. Pre-order it here, and check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

EURINGER Artwork:

EURINGER Tracklist:

01 Trigger Warning

02. If It Ain’t You Today It Will Be You Tomorrow (feat. Serj Tankian)

03. Problematic

04. That’s How Jimmy Gets Down

05. Be Afraid Of Who You Are

06. Piece Of Me

07. Internal Organs

08. Wuthering Heights (Kate Bush cover)

09. Detroit And Only Half Way Thru The Tour

10. Fuck Everything (feat. Chantal Claret)

11.The Medicine Does Not Control Me (feat. Grimes)

12. What A Fool Believes (Doobie Brothers cover)

13. Do You Kiss Your Mama With That Mouth

14. Sailor In A Life Boat (feat. Gerard Way)

15. Random Emo Top Line Generator

16. Two And A Half Years