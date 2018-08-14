John Carpenter unveils soundtrack for David Gordon Green’s Halloween movie

The Halloween OST from Sacred Bones Records

While horror maestro John Carpenter handed directing reigns for the new revisionist sequel to his original Halloween over to David Gordon Green, he’s stuck around to compose the film’s score. Bloody Disgusting has reported leaked retail listings for the film’s soundtrack that give us a better idea of what to expect from Carpenter’s return to the keyboard (via Exclaim).

Coming from Sacred Bones Records, Carpenter’s Halloween soundtrack is set for release on October 26th. In addition to the standard CD and digital releases, Sacred Bones will release it on black vinyl and a limited-edition orange edition.

Composing a Halloween score for the first time since Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Carpenter brought on his solo-album collaborators, his son Cody Carpenter and The Kinks’ Dave Davies’ son Daniel Davies. According to Davies, he and the Carpenters worked hard to honor the essence of the original film’s haunting synth sounds. “We used a lot of the Dave Smith OB-6, bowed guitar, Roland Juno, Korg, Roli, Moog, Roland System 1, Roland System 8, different guitar pedals, mellotron, and piano,” he said.

Per the product listing, the OST “pays homage to the classic Halloween score that Carpenter composed and recorded in 1978, when he forever changed the course of horror cinema and synthesizer music with his low-budget masterpiece.” Reportedly, Carpenter is bringing back that iconic, 5/4 main theme by incorporating it into a score that honors the original while providing a few modern flourishes. As the listing explains, “While the new score was made with a few more resources than Carpenter’s famously shoestring original, its musical spirit was preserved.”

According to Carpenter, the experience of scoring Green’s take on the world he created was “transforming. It was not a movie I directed, so I had a lot of freedom in creating the score and getting into the director’s head. I was proud to serve David Gordon Green’s vision.”

Green’s Halloween stalks its way into theaters on October 19th. Watch the trailer below.

