John Mulaney announces Kid Gorgeous at Radio City vinyl release

John Mulaney

John Mulaney has announced the physical release of his latest stand-up special, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City. The album will be available on vinyl, CD, and digitally on September 28th via Drag City.

The special, which is currently available on Netflix, was recorded on February 17th during Mulaney’s seven-show run at New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall. While a statement Mulaney shared in a press release admits you won’t be able to see Scott Pask’s beautiful set design on the recorded version, you will be able to hear composer Jon Brion’s original theme, which he played on the venue’s legendary Mighty Wurlitzer.

Mulaney also notes that the album was recorded “almost 45 years to the day that David Bowie performed at Radio City. I didn’t know that until that afternoon and I got all emotional.” He continues,

“I am grateful to all the audiences who came to see me but I do all of this to make my wife Anna laugh. I hope you enjoy the album. It’s a bunch of stories about how I remember life being, or at least feeling, towards the end of the 20th Century and the beginning of the 21st. Then there are a few loud complaints about petty things. Then other jokes and stuff. I wrote and performed all of them. I like doing stand-up comedy very much.”

The cover image and tracklist are below, and pre-orders for Kid Gorgeous are going on now.

Kid Gorgeous at Radio City Artwork:

Kid Gorgeous at Radio City Tracklist:

01. Ghosts

02. What Would Leonard Bernstein Do?

03. We Have Cleared the Entire Day for This Random Guy

04. Stranger Danger

05. I Didn’t Drink the Water the Entire Time

06. Long Victorian Nightgown

07. Is That Something You Find Funny Mr. Mulaney?

08. Monkey, Monkey, Monkey Man

09. Tonight’s No Good How About Wednesday?

10. Lyrics by Me & Mick Jagger

11. The Phone Used to Be a Wood Box with a Thing on It

12. Waving at a Ship

13. Now It’s Time for the Robot Test

14. Building a Gazebo in the Civil War

15. There’s a Horse in the Hospital

16. The Mayor of Nothing

17. Petunia and the Last Supper

18. God Can’t Hear You

19. Fantasia on the Bittenbender Method for Organ in C Major by Jon Brion