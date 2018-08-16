Joyce Manor share wistful, dreamlike video for “Think I’m Still In Love With You”: Watch

Joyce Manor

Joyce Manor, fresh off the announcement of Cody follow-up Million Dollars to Kill Me, have shared a sweet, dreamlike video for the album’s sophomore single, “Think I’m Still In Love With You”.

Directed by the prolific Christopher Good, who also helmed Mitski’s recent visual for “Nobody”, the clip finds frontman Barry Johnson cycling through a number of heart-swelling memories that nevertheless end in despair, whether that be through an interloping vacuum cleaner or a chess-playing reaper. The kaleidoscopic video suits the song’s sound, which carries a wistfulness that plays nice with the band’s punchy guitars.

Watch it below.

Million Dollars to Kill Me arrives on September 21st, and the band will follow its release with a North American tour. See the dates for it here.