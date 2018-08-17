Ethan Hawke, Conor Oberst, Ryan Adams feature on Juliet, Naked soundtrack: Stream

Juliet, Naked

Ethan Hawke’s latest film, Juliet, Naked, opens in select theaters today. Based on Nick Hornby’s 2009 novel, the dramedy follows an unlikely romance between an English woman named Annie (Rose Byrne) and a reclusive rock star by the name of Tucker Crowe (Hawke).

To embellish Crowe’s mythology, who’s something of a Paul Westerberg type, Hawke sings a handful of original songs, most of which were written by real-life rock stars, specifically Ryan Adams, Conor Oberst, M. Ward, and Robyn Hitchcock.

Earlier this week, we heard Hawke and Oberst’s “LAX”. Now, the full soundtrack has been released, which also includes Hawke’s choice cover of the Kinks’ “Waterloo Sunset”. Stream the full album below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Juliet, Naked Tracklist:

01. Sunday Never Comes – Ethan Hawke

02. LAX – Ethan Hawke

03. What to Do When You’ve Wasted 15 Years of Your Life – Nathan Larson

04. We’re in Trouble – Ethan Hawke

05. Juliet – Ethan Hawke

06. 20th Call of the Day – Ethan Hawke

07. Waterloo Sunset – Ethan Hawke

08. The Reality – Nathan Larson

09. I Know Annie – Ethan Hawke

10. War & Peace – M. Ward

11. LAX (Ballad Version) – Ethan Hawke

12. Sunday Never Comes (Demo) – Robyn Hitchcock

13. Juliet (Demo) – Nathan Larson

14. 20th Call of the Day (Demo) – Ryan Adams

15. LAX (Demo) – Conor Oberst

Revisit the trailer: