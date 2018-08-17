Ethan Hawke, Conor Oberst, Ryan Adams feature on Juliet, Naked soundtrack: Stream

Ethan Hawke’s latest film, Juliet, Naked, opens in select theaters today. Based on Nick Hornby’s 2009 novel, the dramedy follows an unlikely romance between an English woman named Annie (Rose Byrne) and a reclusive rock star by the name of Tucker Crowe (Hawke).
To embellish Crowe’s mythology, who’s something of a Paul Westerberg type, Hawke sings a handful of original songs, most of which were written by real-life rock stars, specifically Ryan Adams, Conor Oberst, M. Ward, and Robyn Hitchcock.
Earlier this week, we heard Hawke and Oberst’s “LAX”. Now, the full soundtrack has been released, which also includes Hawke’s choice cover of the Kinks’ “Waterloo Sunset”. Stream the full album below via Apple Music and Spotify.
Juliet, Naked Tracklist:
01. Sunday Never Comes – Ethan Hawke
02. LAX – Ethan Hawke
03. What to Do When You’ve Wasted 15 Years of Your Life – Nathan Larson
04. We’re in Trouble – Ethan Hawke
05. Juliet – Ethan Hawke
06. 20th Call of the Day – Ethan Hawke
07. Waterloo Sunset – Ethan Hawke
08. The Reality – Nathan Larson
09. I Know Annie – Ethan Hawke
10. War & Peace – M. Ward
11. LAX (Ballad Version) – Ethan Hawke
12. Sunday Never Comes (Demo) – Robyn Hitchcock
13. Juliet (Demo) – Nathan Larson
14. 20th Call of the Day (Demo) – Ryan Adams
15. LAX (Demo) – Conor Oberst
Revisit the trailer: