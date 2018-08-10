Justin Timberlake to release new book, Hindsight, documenting his career and artistry

Justin Timberlake, photo via Instagram/@justintimberlake

Justin Timberlake is one of the biggest international pop phenoms and movie stars of a generation, and now he’s adding another title to his resumé: author. The entertainer has announced that he’s penned a new book called Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me, which is due out October 30th via HarperCollins.

Co-written by Sandra Bark, the book is said to cover Timberlake’s entire career, from his time in N’sync to his solo stardom to his jump to Hollywood. Combined with a number of photographs from his personal collection, his anecdotes will provide insight into his inspirations and successes. There will also be a look into his personal life, including tributes to his wife, Jessica Biel, and their son, Silas.

In a press release, Timberlake said of Hindsight,

“Working on this book was an amazing process for me. My story has been filled with so many amazing people that have helped me become the artist I am today. Reflecting on those moments, spotlighting some of the important people and places that have informed my music, and getting the opportunity to share my story is something I am very grateful for… At this significant time in my life, I wanted to share the moments that helped make me the artist I am today. I’m looking forward to sharing these photographs with readers, as well as my son.”

