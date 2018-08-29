Justin Vernon shares ambient track “Agasteen”: Stream

Justin Vernon, photo by Ben Kaye

Justin Vernon stepped away from Bon Iver for his latest project, Big Red Machine with The National’s Aaron Dessner. The group’s self-titled debut album is out this Friday, but Vernon is already taking another step back to share some solo music.

On his own PEOPLE platform, Vernon has released an ambient track called “Agasteen”, which was recorded earlier this month at the popular Berlin arts space Funkhaus. On Twitter, Vernon described the track as “a long piece of music that seems to relax me.” You’ll need a PEOPLE account to hear “Agasteen”, which you can sign up for for free on the platform’s website.



Made a long piece of music that seems to relax me for @37d03d

Platform https://t.co/yaa1jEICdU — blobtower (@blobtower) August 29, 2018

