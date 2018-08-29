Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Justin Vernon shares ambient track “Agasteen”: Stream

"A long piece of music that seems to relax me"

by
on August 29, 2018, 3:09pm
0 comments
Justin Vernon Ben kaye Agasteen Boston Calling Bon Iver
Justin Vernon, photo by Ben Kaye

Justin Vernon stepped away from Bon Iver for his latest project, Big Red Machine with The National’s Aaron Dessner. The group’s self-titled debut album is out this Friday, but Vernon is already taking another step back to share some solo music.

On his own PEOPLE platform, Vernon has released an ambient track called “Agasteen”, which was recorded earlier this month at the popular Berlin arts space Funkhaus. On Twitter, Vernon described the track as “a long piece of music that seems to relax me.” You’ll need a PEOPLE account to hear “Agasteen”, which you can sign up for for free on the platform’s website.

For more recent Vernon music, revisit Big Red Machine’s “Deep Green”, “I Won’t Run From It”, “Gratitude”, “Lyla”, “Hymnostic”, and “Forest Green”, as well as Bon Iver’s collaborations with TU Dance, “1867”, “SDIAH”, and “Naeem 2”.

image

Fleet Foxes Perform “Crack-Up” with Icelandic Orchestra

image

The National’s Best Cover Songs

image

Weezer and Pixies Tour Reel

image

St. Vincent’s Top Songs

image

Interview: Vance Joy From Austin City Limits

Previous Story
Medeski Martin & Wood share Origins of Alarm Will Sound’s arrangement of “Anonymous Skulls”: Stream
Next Story
Blonde Redhead’s Kazu Makino Talks New Solo Album and the Mysticism of Horses
No comments