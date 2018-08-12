Kanye West defends Kimmel interview: “I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question”

Kanye West on Jimmy Kimmel

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week, Kanye West appeared lost for words when pressed by Kimmel about Donald Trump’s policy of separating families at the border.

“You famously said George Bush doesn’t care about black people. It makes me wonder what makes you think Donald Trump does, or any people at all?” Kimmel asked. Kanye sat silent for several seconds, prompting Kimmel to go to commercial. When they returned from the break, Kimmel moved on to an entirely different topic.

Kanye West went silent when pressed by Jimmy Kimmel about Donald Trump’s policy of separating children at the border: https://t.co/XBYPW3TheB pic.twitter.com/lFnzjOrzyq — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) August 10, 2018

On Saturday, Kanye took to Twitter to “clarify the clickbait.” “I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question,” Kanye wrote. “The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. The interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation.” Kanye did not say what his answer would have been, nor did he explain why he didn’t insist on answering the question when Kimmel returned from commercials.

In another tweet, Kanye said he gifted a pair of Yeezys to Kimmel as “an olive branch.” (The two famously feuded over Twitter in 2013.) “He lead with love. I appreciate Jimmy and his team,” Kanye wrote. “You guys are Jedi’s. much love.”

On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

I was so happy when I saw Jimmy walk out in the Yeezys. That was an olive branch. He lead with love. I appreciate Jimmy and his team. You guys are Jedi’s. much love. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

In response, Kimmel tweeted, “Not every question warrants an immediate answer. Some answers need to be considered and a talk show with time constraints is a difficult place to do that. I know how much Kanye cares and I am so impressed by what he is doing quietly and without fanfare to help those who need it.”