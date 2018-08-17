Kanye plays surprise concert in Los Angeles with Kid Cudi: Watch

Kanye West played his first concert in nearly two years in Los Angeles last night, performing at a private party for designer Willo Perron. Kanye was joined by Kids See Ghosts collaborator Kid Cudi, and together the duo performed tracks including “Ghost Town” and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1”. Watch fan-shot footage below.
Later this year, Kanye and Cudi are set to make their first public performance as Kids See Ghosts at Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles.
In November 2016, Kanye canceled the remainder of his “Saint Pablo Tour” after he was involuntarily hospitalized for temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration.