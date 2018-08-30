Kanye says Drake is mad at him over “Lift Yourself” troll track

Kanye West and Drake

Pusha-T and Drake have been at each other’s throats since Pusha dropped “Don’t Fuck With Me” in 2011, which warned Drake to stay in his lane: “Rappers on they sophomores / Actin’ like they boss lords.” Despite this, Pusha’s G.O.O.D. Music honcho, Kanye West, had maintained a productive working relationship with Drake, to the point where they briefly teased a collaborative album together. However, after Pusha took more shots at Drake on his latest album, the Kanye-produced DAYTONA, Kanye suddenly found himself at the receiving end of not one, but two Drake diss tracks. He also mocked Kanye during a recent show in Chicago.

As it turns out, Drake’s animus toward Kanye doesn’t stem from his involvement in DAYTONA. At least according to Kanye, who says Drake is actually peeved over “Lift Yourself”.



Released in April, ahead of Kanye’s ye, “Lift Yourself” is built around a beat sampled from the 1973 soul song “Liberty” by the group Amnesty. It’s an intriguing track… until it’s ruined by Kanye’s nonsensical toilet humor (“Whoop-di-scoop-di-poop/Poop-di-scoopty/ Scoopty-whoop” he raps in the second half of the song).

It seems as if Drake was either supposed to be on an unreleased proper version of “Lift Yourself”, or intended to use the beat on his own album Scorpion — that was, until Kanye leaked it. As a result, Kanye says Drake has been texting him purple demon emojis.

As Kanye relayed in an interview with Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI Chicago: “Drake is a person who loves Kanye West, you’re supposed to be protective of that person at all cost and make sure, ‘Bro, are you good?’ It’s not about being selfish, like ‘I wanted to be on the ‘Lift Yourself’ beat and I wasn’t on it, so now I’m mad about it, and now I’m sending you purple demon emojis.'”

For his part, Kanye isn’t interested in beefing with Drake. “I don’t play like that, I don’t play in that place . . . It’s like, look, it ain’t no beef,” Kanye said in his interview with WGCI. Ultimately, he believes he and Drake will reconcile “because we got to. We got work to do because these voices are just too powerful.”

Drake doesn’t appear ready to bury the hatchet just yet, however. Following Kanye’s comments, he posted a photo to Instagram which he captioned with the purple demon and crying-laughing emojis.