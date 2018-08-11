Kanye drops new song “XTCY”: Stream

Kanye West

Kanye West has dropped his first new song since June’s Wyoming Sessions resulted in the release of five new albums, including Kanye’s own solo LP, ye, as well as the Kid Cudi collaborative LP, Kids See Ghosts. The new track is called “XTCY” and comes courtesy of DJ Clark Kent, who spent Friday night in the studio with Kanye.

On the track, Kanye fantasizes about his sisters-in-law. “You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/ You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them/ Damn, those is your sisters/ You did something unholy to them pictures/ Damn, you need to be locked up/ Nah, we need a bigger hot tub.” The track’s artwork is a photo from Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party earlier this week.

Listen below.

“Sitting in the studio with my man @KanyeWest and he said… ‘Clark, let that new ‘XTCY’ joint go!” tweeted DJ Clark Kent. “So… ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST..”