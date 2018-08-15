Menu
Kaytranada “edits” songs by A Tribe Called Quest and Sade: Stream

The Polaris Prize-winning producer also offers up two new original tracks

on August 15, 2018, 12:05pm
Stream Kaytranada new version Sade, Tribe Called Quest, and new songs
Kaytranada, photo by Philip Cosores

Last summer, Polaris Prize winner Kaytranada released a remix of Gorillaz’s “Stroblite”. The Canadian producer/DJ has returned now with two new reworks — this time taking on icons of the hip-hop and R&B world, A Tribe Called Quest and Sade. He’s also dropped two short original songs of his own.

Kaytranada has “edited” Sade’s 1992 Love Deluxe cut “Kiss of Life”, as well as “Midnight” (re-dubbed “The Night is On My Mind”), a track off ATCQ’s 1993 album, Midnight Marauders. In terms of new material, Kaytranada has also shared a pair of untitled tunes that appear to have been written and recorded in March and April of this year. As to be expected from the Anderson .Paak and Syd collaborator, all of today’s releases slink and throb with the same groove and pulse as his excellent debut album, 2016’s 99.9%.

Take a listen to all four offerings below.

This past spring, Kaytranada teamed up with Robert Glasper for The ArtScience Remix EP. He also contributed to recent albums from Talib Kweli and Bishop Nehru.

