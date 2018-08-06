Ken Mode unleash new song “Not Soulmates”, reveal fall 2018 tour dates: Stream

Ken Mode

Canada’s Ken Mode are bringing their noise rock and post-hardcore stylings on their upcoming album, Loved, and the band is joining forces with Consequence of Sound and Heavy Consequence to exclusively premiere the fiery track “Not Soulmates” (listen below).

Formed by brothers Jesse (singer-guitarist) and Shane Matthewson (drums), Ken Mode are closing in on 20 years as a band. The trio is rounded out by Skot Hamilton (bass, vocals).

Speaking on the track “Not Soulmates”, Jesse Matthewson tells us, “The main ‘chorus’ line, I suppose you could call it, “You’re going to continue enjoying this mistake with me”, was conceived by Skot’s wife. This song is about the many complexities of love and the humor that surrounds its entirety — whether people choose to process it or not.”

He adds, “It’s got riffs you can throw round-house kicks to and is an ode to the Melvins and Zeni Geva.” In addition to the acts that Jesse mentions, there are hints of Fugazi and Jesus Lizard in the song, as well.

Ken Mode’s new album, Loved, was produced by Andrew Schneider (Cult of Luna, Converge). The disc arrives on August 31st via Season of Mist, and can be pre-ordered at this location.

Additionally, we also have an exclusive tour announcement from Ken Mode, who will be embarking on a lengthy fall tour of both North America and Europe. Following a three-show Canadian jaunt in late September with the band Shallow North Dakota, Ken Mode will be joined by Birds In Row for a North American run that launches in mid-October. Both bands will then be joined by Coilguns for a European trek that runs into December. See the full list of dates below.

KEN MODE 2018 tour dates:

09/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Good Will Social Club ^

09/29 – Saskatoon, SK @ The Black Cat Tavern ^

09/30 – Calgary, AB @ Palamino Smokehouse ^

10/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club ^^

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Live Wire ^^

10/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar ^^

10/16 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone ^^

10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Basement ^^

10/19 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern ^^

10/20 – Falls Church, VA @ VFW 9278 ^^

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Middle East ^^

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie ^^

10/23 – Portland, ME @ Geno’s ^^

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus ^^

10/25 – Rochester, NY @ Photo City ^^

10/26 – Toronto, ON @ Bovine Sex Club ^^

10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Turbo Haus ^^

10/28 – Quebec City, QC @ La Source De La Martiniere ^^

10/29 – Ottawa, ON @ House of Targ ^^

11/15 – Joué, FR @ Temps Machine ^^^

11/16 – Orléans, FR @ Astrolabe ^^^

11/17 – Bordeaux, FR @ Void ^^^

11/18 – Toulouse, FR @ Rex ^^^

11/19 – Montpellier, FR @ Blacksheep ^^^

11/20 – Clermont, FR @ Raymond ^^^

11/21 – Lausanne, CH @ Romandie ^^^

11/22 – Besancon, FR @ L’Antonnoir ^^^

11/23 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Die Stadtmitte ^^^

11/24 – Gigors, FR @ CBGC’s ^^^

11/25 – Milano, IT @ Magnolia ^^^

11/27 – Nantes, FR @ Le Ferrailleur ^^^

11/28 – Le Havre, FR @ Fort de Tourneville ^^^

11/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain ^^^

12/01 – London, UK @ MacBeth ^^^

12/02 – Brussels, BE @ Magasin 4 ^^^

^ = w/ Shallow North Dakota

^^ = w/ Birds In Row

^^^ = w/ Birds In Row & Coilguns

Loved Artwork: