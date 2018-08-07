Kendrick Lamar becomes only the second rapper in history to spend 300 weeks on the Billboard charts

Kendrick Lamar, photo by David Brendan Hall

Pour up (drank), head shot (drank). Kendrick Lamar is a Pulitzer Prize and Grammy winner, Generational Icon to America’s youth, and holder of a key to Compton. He also happens to be one of Barack Obama’s favorite rappers. Now, the DAMN. genius has racked up yet another impressive achievement to slap onto his superhuman resume.

According to Billboard, Kung Fu Kenny’s breakthrough 2012 album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, has officially spent a whopping 300 weeks on the Billboard 200 charts. (It’s currently seated at No. 116.) The milestone means he’s just the second rapper in history to accomplish such a feat. Also of note is the fact that Kendrick’s 300 weeks were nearly consecutive, with the exception of a short time in December 2014.





The first MC to do it before Kendrick was, of course, the one and only Slim Shady. At the moment, Eminem has three albums that have charted well past 300 weeks: 2010’s Recovery is at 312, 2005’s Curtain Call: The Hits is at 403, and The Eminem Show — an LP that’s 16 years old — still holding strong at 354.

Lamar joins an elite bunch of artists who’ve broken the 300 mark. Taking into consideration all genres, only 22 albums have stayed on the charts this long. Leading the pack is, perhaps not so surprisingly, Pink Floyd, whose classic Dark Side of the Moon tallied a staggering 937 weeks.

