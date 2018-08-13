Kendrick Lamar joins Made in America Festival 2018

Made in America, the annual festival curated by JAY-Z, returns to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway from September 1st-2nd. The 2018 lineup already promised performances from Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Post Malone, Janelle Monáe, and Pusha-T, and now JAY-Z has announced Kendrick Lamar as a last-minute addition.
Fresh off TDE’s “The Championship Tour”, Kendrick will be playing a “very special set” at Made in America. As of now, it also stands as Kendrick’s only US performance for the foreseeable future.
The 2018 Made in America lineup also boasts Tekashi 6ix9ine, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil B, SOB x RBE, Juice WRLD, Blocboy JB, Saba, TOKiMONSTA, White Reaper, Code Orange, and Turnstile, among others. You can grab tickets here.