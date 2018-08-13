Kendrick Lamar joins Made in America Festival 2018

Kendrick Lamar, photo by David Brendan Hall

Made in America, the annual festival curated by JAY-Z, returns to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway from September 1st-2nd. The 2018 lineup already promised performances from Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Post Malone, Janelle Monáe, and Pusha-T, and now JAY-Z has announced Kendrick Lamar as a last-minute addition.

Fresh off TDE’s “The Championship Tour”, Kendrick will be playing a “very special set” at Made in America. As of now, it also stands as Kendrick’s only US performance for the foreseeable future.

MADE IN AMERICA 2018 presents…

A very special set by @kendricklamar

Welcome to the #MadeInAmerica 2018 lineup. Get tickets at https://t.co/IzMRqkYSOA pic.twitter.com/GWVYHb6w9p — Made In America Festival (@MIAFestival) August 13, 2018

The 2018 Made in America lineup also boasts Tekashi 6ix9ine, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil B, SOB x RBE, Juice WRLD, Blocboy JB, Saba, TOKiMONSTA, White Reaper, Code Orange, and Turnstile, among others. You can grab tickets here.