Gucci Mane lets loose new song “Kept Back” featuring Lil Pump: Stream

Gucci Mane, photo by Caroline Daniel

In addition to a forthcoming biopic, the Trap God himself, Gucci Mane, has been diligently working on a new album called Evil Genius. He has upwards of 60 or 70 completed songs to pick through, according to a new interview on Beats 1, many of them boasting contributions from notable producers like Southside (Kanye West, Drake) and Metro Boomin (Future, Migos).

While a firm release date has yet to be given, Gucci has rolled out the album’s second single following March’s “Solitaire”, which featured guest spots from Migos and Lil Yachty. The new track is dubbed “Kept Back” and sees Big Guwop enlisting producer Murda Beatz (Travis Scott, Gucci’s own “Back on Road”) and the talents of 17-year-old “Gucci Gang” rapper Lil Pump.

“I’m a big fan of Pump. I think he be flowing,” Gucci told Zane Lowe, adding praise to other MCs of the rising generation. “They make good music so I wanted to collab with them. They’re dope.”

Take a listen to “Kept Back” below, followed by a snippet of Gucci Mane’s interview with Lowe.

Evil Genius is also expected to include collaborations with Migos members Offset and Quavo, 21 Savage, and Kevin Gates. Gucci put out his El Gato: The Human Glacier mixtape late last year.

Revisit a short trailer for Evil Genius: