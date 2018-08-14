Kevin Gates announces first tour since getting out of prison

Kevin Gates has been patient with his return to music since being released from prison back in January. In May, he shared the three-track single Chained to the City, followed by “Intro Edition” in July. Now, the Louisiana MC has announced his return to the stage with a new fall tour.
Dubbed the “Luca Brasi 3 Tour”, the trek kicks off October 2nd in Austin, Texas. Gates will head to his hometown of Baton Rouge on October 11th, while further stops include Atlanta, Nashville, Louisville, Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee.
Find the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also grab them here.
Kevin Gates “Luca Brasi 3 Tour” 2018 Tour Dates:
10/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL The Moody Theater
10/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/05 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
10/06 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
10/09 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall
10/10 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
10/11 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cain’s River Center
10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/13 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/20 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
10/21 – Louisville, KY @ The Bourbon Hall
10/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
10/24 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/25 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
10/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
10/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live
10/30 – Clive, IA @ Seven Flags Event Center
10/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
11/02 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
11/03 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom
Below, watch Gates’ video for the Chained to the City cut “Vouch”.