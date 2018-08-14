Kevin Gates announces first tour since getting out of prison

Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates has been patient with his return to music since being released from prison back in January. In May, he shared the three-track single Chained to the City, followed by “Intro Edition” in July. Now, the Louisiana MC has announced his return to the stage with a new fall tour.

Dubbed the “Luca Brasi 3 Tour”, the trek kicks off October 2nd in Austin, Texas. Gates will head to his hometown of Baton Rouge on October 11th, while further stops include Atlanta, Nashville, Louisville, Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee.

Find the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also grab them here.

Kevin Gates “Luca Brasi 3 Tour” 2018 Tour Dates:

10/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL The Moody Theater

10/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/05 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

10/06 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/09 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

10/10 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

10/11 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cain’s River Center

10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/13 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/20 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

10/21 – Louisville, KY @ The Bourbon Hall

10/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

10/24 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/25 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

10/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

10/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live

10/30 – Clive, IA @ Seven Flags Event Center

10/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11/02 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

11/03 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom

Below, watch Gates’ video for the Chained to the City cut “Vouch”.