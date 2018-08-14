Menu
Kanye and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts to make live debut at Camp Flog Gnaw

The impressive lineup, curated by Tyler the Creator, also boasts Ms. Lauryn Hill, Post Malone, SZA, ASAP Rocky, BROCKHAMPTON, and more

August 14, 2018
Kanye West Kids See Ghosts Album
Kanye West and Kid Cudi are Kids See Ghosts

Kanye West and Kid Cudi have confirmed their first live performance as Kids See Ghosts. The hip-hop heavyweights will bring their recent collaborative album to this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw, the Los Angeles-based music festival presented by Tyler the Creator.

Camp Flog Gnaw’s impressive 2018 lineup also boasts Ms. Lauryn Hill (performing The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill), Post Malone, SZA, ASAP Rocky, BROCKHAMPTON, The Internet, Kali Uchis, Earl Sweatshirt, Pusha-T, Jaden Smith, and Billie Eilish.

Other highlights include Virgil Abloh, Jorja Smith, Little Dragon, Flatbush Zombies, Raphael Saadiq, Rex Orange County, Majid Jordan, and Playboi Carti, among others.

Camp Flog Gnaw goes down November 10th and 11th in Los Angeles on the Dodger Stadium grounds. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 17th at Noon PT. You can also grab them here.

Camp Flog Gnaw 2018

