Killswitch Engage announce fall 2018 US tour dates

Killswitch Engage, photo by John McMurtrie

Killswitch Engage were forced to postpone a handful of gigs in the spring when it was revealed that singer Jesse Leach had to undergo vocal cord surgery. Now, the band is making up for those shows, plus adding more dates, on a brief fall U.S. jaunt.

The Massachusetts metallers already returned to the stage over the summer, supporting Iron Maiden on a European tour. The new 10-date U.S. trek kicks off November 24th in Providence, Rhode Island, with four of the shows (Sayreville, Poughkeepsie, Cleveland, and Louisville) serving as make-up dates for the missed spring gigs. Supporting Killswitch Engage on the tour will be Born of Osiris, Crowbar and Death Ray Vision.

The tour news follows the announcement in June that Killswitch Engage inked a new record deal with Metal Blade, following a long run with Roadrunner Records. The band’s upcoming eighth album is expected to be released in 2019.

Killswitch Engage will embark on a previously announced Australian tour with Parkway Drive in late October. See the band’s complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Killswitch Engage Fall 2018 Tour Dates:

10/25 – Canberra, AU @ UC Refectory *

10/26 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion *

10/27 – Newcastle, AU @ Nex *

10/28 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage *

11/02 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena *

11/03 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre *

11/06 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium *

11/24 – Providence, RI @ The Strand #

11/25 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance #

11/27 – Reading, PA @ Reverb #

11/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom #

11/30 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Theater #

12/01 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal #

12/02 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

12/04 – Lynchburg, VA @ Phase 2 #

12/05 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen #

12/06 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom #

* = w/ Parkway Drive

# = w/ Born of Osiris, Crowbar and Death Ray Vision