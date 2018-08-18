Kodak Black released from jail after seven months

Kodak Black

Kodak Black was released from a Broward County, FL jail early Saturday morning after serving seven months behind bars.

In January, the 21-year-old rapper was arrested following an Instagram Live stream in which he appeared next to his child while in possession of a gun and marijuana. He was subsequently charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, child neglect, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, and two counts of probation violation, though a majority of the charges were later dropped after Kodak Black pleaded guilty to minor parole violations.

Kodak Black’s original sentence ran until October, but his sentence was reduced by a judge, leading to today’s early release.

While in jail, Kodak Black changed his birth name from Dieuson Octave to Bill K. Kapri, and he earned his GED.

But as Complex notes, Kodak Black isn’t entirely in the clear. He was indicted on unrelated sexual assault charges in October 2017 and is now awaiting trial.