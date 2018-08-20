Korn bandmates and ex-manager react to death of Jonathan Davis’ wife Deven

Korn

As previously reported, Korn singer Jonathan Davis’ wife Deven died at the age of 39 on Friday. The couple were apparently estranged, with TMZ reporting that Jonathan filed a restraining order against Deven that very same day.

In court documents, according to TMZ, Jonathan had claimed that Deven was abusing drugs, stating that she was “constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco”, and alleging that he had found her passed out near drug paraphernalia on one occasion.

While Deven’s cause of death has not been revealed, Korn’s former manager Jeff Kwatinetz suggested that she died as a result of an overdose in a tweet he sent out on Sunday:

My thoughts and prayers go out to one of my closest friends and a truly great human who I love, Jonathan davis, on the death of his wife from an OD. I pray for his kids and family. I knew Deven and no one deserves to struggle w addiction and die. Too often, too much! — Jeff Kwatinetz (@JeffKwatinetz) August 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Korn guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer expressed his condolences in an Instagram post, stating, “Our prayers are with The Davis family at this difficult time. Jonathan, your wife will no longer suffer all of the demons. She is now with God. May she Rest In Peace & may you trust that me, your band, our families are here for you & will together help you and your boys to heal. We love you so much. -The Shaffer Family.”

Fellow Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch offered his sympathies via Instagram with a simple shattered heart graphic.

It recently appeared that Korn were in the studio working on their 13th studio album. The band also has three California dates scheduled for September in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their 1998 multiplatinum album Follow the Leader.