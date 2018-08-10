Korn hit studio to begin recording new album

Korn

Korn have hit the studio to start recording their next album. The news comes via an Instagram post from drummer Ray Luzier.

The social media posting, which shows Luzier behind his kit in a recording studio with this arms raised in the air, reads, “Great day of tracking at Rock Falcon Studios.”

A series of hashtags reveals that the photo was taken by Korn guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer and that the album is likely being produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who owns the Nashville, Tennessee, studio.

Raskulinecz was behind the boards for Korn’s last album, 2016’s The Serenity of Suffering, and recently produced Halestorm‘s new disc, Vicious, as well as Alice in Chains‘ upcoming album, Rainier Fog.

Korn are 25 years into their career, having pioneered the nu-metal sound in the mid ’90s. The band’s next album will be their 13th full-length studio release.

In September, Korn will take a break from the studio to perform three California shows to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their quintuple-platinum 1998 album Follow the Leader. Tickets for those shows can be found here.