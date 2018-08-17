Korn singer Jonathan Davis’ wife Deven dies at 39

Deven and Jonathan Davis, via YouTube: Team JD

Another tragic story to report, as Korn singer Jonathan Davis’ estranged wife Deven died today (August 17th) at the age of 39. According to TMZ, Deven’s death comes on the same day Jonathan had filed a restraining order against her.

In a statement that was provided by his publicist minutes ago, Jonathan and his family said, “The Davis family is brokenhearted over the devastating loss of Deven Davis. We ask that you respect their privacy — and the privacy of those close to the family — and allow them the space to mourn in private. We thank you for your love, understanding and prayers of support during this difficult time.”

While they were technically still married, Jonathan had filed for divorce back in October of 2016. But they seemed to be together in a Facebook Live video from December 2017. However, TMZ reported that earlier today, Jonathan filed a domestic violence restraining order against Deven. The Korn singer alleged that Deven was a heavy drug user, and a judge issued an temporary order to stop Deven from visiting their children.

TMZ further reports that Deven was living in a sober house but recently went missing. In his court documents, Jonathan claimed that Deven was “constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco.” He also alleged that he found Deven passed out on the floor with a heroin pipe and cocaine floating in a nearby toilet bowl.

Deven, a former porn star, married Jonathan in 2004. They had two children together. Our thoughts are with the Davis family at this time.

This is a developing story.