Kweku Collins lets loose new song “ET”: Stream

Kweku Collins resurfaced last month with a single called “Sisko Kasidy”. Today, the Closed Sessions rapper is back with the gift of another tune, “ET”.

Whereas his previous Star Trek-referencing track lived in a space of hazy arrangements, this new song finds Collins calmly rap-singing over a gentle acoustic guitar. It’s an emotive listen, and also one that continues to show the Chicago MC’s varied taste when it comes to textures in his music (a press statement notes he handled both the guitar parts and production).



Hear “ET” down below.

Along with new music, Collins has announced a North American fall tour featuring support from Joseph Chilliams. Collins’ Grey EP landed a spot on our Top 50 Releases of 2017 list.

Kweku Collins 2018 Tour Dates:

10/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter #

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall #

11/01 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs #

11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry #

11/03 – New York, NY @ SOB’s #

11/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage #

11/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 #

11/09 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt #

11/15 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda #

11/16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues #

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links #

11/24 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

11/28 – Portland, OR @ Holocene #

11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

11/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret #

# = w/ Joseph Chilliams