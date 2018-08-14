Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard Talks About His New Record and Friendship with the Late Scott Hutchinson

Kyle Meredith With... Death Cab for Cutie

Kyle Meredith is joined by Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard to discuss their forthcoming record, Thank You for Today, his friendship with late Frightened Rabbit founder Scott Hutchinson, as well as the 20th anniversary of their debut record, Something About Airplanes. Meredith also shares a bonus interview with Gibbard that took place late last year, where he discusses his recent coverage of Teenage Fanclub’s album Bandwagonesque.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK's Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians.

