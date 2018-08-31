The Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli Revisits 1965 and Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Kyle Meredith With... Greg Dulli

Kyle talks to The Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli about his band’s classic album 1965, recording with the great Alex Chilton, and future prospects for both The Whigs and The Gutter Twins. He also remembers his late bandmate Dave Rosser and pays tribute to Aretha Franklin.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

