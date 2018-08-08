Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner Takes Us Inside Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner joins Kyle Meredith to discuss their latest album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Turner dishes on the album’s creation, writing process, and what it was like to introduce the new work to the rest of the band. He also mentions his consideration of a potential screenplay, as well as collaborating with fellow musician Alexandra Savior.

