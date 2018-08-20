Menu
Mark Oliver Everett Talks Eels’ New Album, His Acting Career, and Friendship with Steve Perry

Plus, the Eels frontman reflects on the anniversaries of Broken Toy Shop and Electro-Shock Blues

on August 20, 2018, 5:31pm
Today on Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle sits down with Mark Oliver Everett, a.k.a. “E” from Eels, to talk about the band’s new album, The Deconstructionist, his four-year hiatus between albums, and anniversaries for Broken Toy Shop and Electro-Shock Blues. They also touch upon Everett’s appearances on Netflix’s Love, Jon Hamm’s Eels fandom, and his relationship with Steve Perry.

