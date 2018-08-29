Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Gillian Welch Revisits Soul Journey and Hell Among The Yearlings in Rare Interview

The celebrated singer-songwriter also discusses her recent concert with Father John Misty and plans for new music

by
on August 29, 2018, 6:10pm
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With... Gillian Welch
Kyle Meredith With... Gillian Welch

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS

In a rare interview for the singer, Gillian Welch talks to Kyle Meredith about Father John Misty and their recent show at the Hollywood Bowl, the long-awaited vinyl pressing of 2003’s Soul Journey, and how the song “Look at Miss Ohio” came together. Welch also reveals why 1998 album, Hell Among the Yearlings, almost wasn’t a duo record. Lastly, Welch discusses possibility of new music in the near future.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

Previous Story
The Struts recruit Kesha for a new take on their hit single “Body Talks”: Stream
Next Story
Slayer meet The Bangles in “Walk Like an Angel of Death” mashup: Watch
No comments