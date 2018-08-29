Gillian Welch Revisits Soul Journey and Hell Among The Yearlings in Rare Interview

Kyle Meredith With... Gillian Welch

In a rare interview for the singer, Gillian Welch talks to Kyle Meredith about Father John Misty and their recent show at the Hollywood Bowl, the long-awaited vinyl pressing of 2003’s Soul Journey, and how the song “Look at Miss Ohio” came together. Welch also reveals why 1998 album, Hell Among the Yearlings, almost wasn’t a duo record. Lastly, Welch discusses possibility of new music in the near future.

