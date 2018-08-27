Interpol’s Paul Banks Takes Us Inside Marauder

Kyle Meredith With... Interpol

Kyle Meredith is joined by Interpol frontman Paul Banks to discuss the ins and outs of the band’s latest record, Marauder. Banks recounts how Interpol’s recent tour of their 2002 album, Turn On the Bright Lights, influenced Marauder’s recording process — specifically in terms of having the album encompass a “live” feeling. He also discusses the “mini-movie” style embedded within the album’s lyrics, as well as the influence it drew from classic crooners. And, for those craving more Interpol, Banks also dishes on the fate of the finished tracks that didn’t appear on Marauder.

