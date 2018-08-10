Jimmy Eat World on New Music and Punk Rock Politics

Kyle Meredith With... Jimmy Eat World

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS

Kyle Meredith is joined by Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins to discuss their two new songs, “Love Never” and “Have Heart”, which also led to a reflection on how writing about love over time can change. Adkins also dishes on the timeline for a potential new release, the interplay between punk rock and politics, as well as how the band plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut LP.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter