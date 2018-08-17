Jon Spencer Talks Baby Driver and Making His First Solo Album

Kyle Meredith With... Jon Spencer

Today on Kyle Meredith With…, Kyle sits down with The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion frontman to talk about his upcoming first solo album and the process behind it, in addition to how his hit song “Bellbottoms” inspired the movie Baby Driver. Spencer also touches on his cameo in the film and two of his albums from the ’90s.

