Wayne Kramer Talks About Jail, Detroit, and MC5’s 50th Anniversary

KyleMeredith With... MC5's Wayne Kramer

In this week’s installment of Kyle Meredith With…, MC5 guitarist and punk legend Wayne Kramer speaks about his new book, The Hard Stuff, his experiences in jail and with law enforcement, and the realities of Detroit in the late ’60s. Of course, Kramer also touches on the 50th anniversary of MC5, which will tour North America this fall. He also details his new band with Mike Doughty.

