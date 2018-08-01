Urge Overkill on Saturation’s 25 Anniversary and Touring with Nirvana

Kyle Meredith With... Urge Overkill

Kyle Meredith speaks with Nash Kato and Eddie “King” Roeser of Urge Overkill about the band’s landmark 1993 release, Saturation, including the experience of moving to a major label and creating a bigger sound for themselves with those resources. The two also discuss what it was like to tour with Nirvana and Pearl Jam at the height of their fame and new material in the works.

