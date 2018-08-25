R.I.P. Kyle Pavone, vocalist of We Came as Romans has died at 28

Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans

Kyle Pavone, vocalist of metalcore band We Came as Romans, has died at the age of 28.

“Today, music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came as Romans,” says a statement from the band. “Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. “All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent. In lieu of flowers, we will provide information regarding charity donations this coming week. The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief.”



A cause of death was not immediately known.

Pavone joined We Came as Romans in 2008 as the band’s “clean vocalist.” He appeared on all five of the band’s albums, including 2013’s Tracing Back Roots, which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 album charts and claimed the No. 1 on the indie charts.