Nancy Whang and Gavin Rayna Russom announce Ladies of LCD Soundsystem Tour

Nancy Whang and Gavin Rayna Russom

Gavin Rayna Russom and Nancy Whang have announced a joint tour they’ve appropriately dubbed the “Ladies of LCD Soundsystem Tour.” Stepping away from James Murphy’s band, the pair will perform DJ sets across 16 US cities this fall. Kicking off in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 18th, the trek includes stops in Seattle, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Austin, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles.

Each show will see local women or non-binary artists serve as openers. In addition a dollar from each ticket sale will be donated to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), which is the US’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.



Find the complete Ladies of LCD Soundsystem itinerary below. More dates are expected to be added soon.

Ladies of LCD Soundsystem 2018 Tour Dates:

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ Eden

10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Bang Bang

10/25 – Ferndale, MI @ Grasshopper Underground

10/26 – Miami, FL @ Floyd

10/27 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

10/31 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

11/01 – Louisville, KY @ Gravely Brewing Co.

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ It’ll Do

11/03 – St. Charles, MO @ RYSE

11/08 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

11/10 – Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s

11/17 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

11/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Good Room

11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

LCD Soundsystem dropped their reunion record, American Dream, back in September, some two months after Russom came out as transgender. Whang’s other project, The Juan MacLean, shared a new track called “What Do You Feel Free About?” back in June.