Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper announce A Star Is Born soundtrack

A Star is Born artwork

Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga, is set to hit theaters on October 5th. That same day will bring the release of the film’s accompanying soundtrack, featuring 19 original songs sung by Gaga and Cooper.

The soundtrack also boasts contributions from Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow.



(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Films of Fall 2018)

Accompanying the 19 original songs are 15 dialogue tracks “featuring those moments that will take listeners on a journey that mirrors the experience of seeing the film,” according to a press release.

Two of songs from the soundtrack, “Shallow” and “Maybe It’s Time”, are previewed in the film’s theatrical trailer, which you can watch below. The complete tracklist, including songwriting and production credits, can be found afterward.

A Star Is Born Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Black Eyes – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

03. Somewhere Over The Rainbow

04. Fabulous French

05. La Vie En Rose – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Louiguy and Edith Piaf. Produced by Lady Gaga and Brian Newman.

06. I’ll Wait For You

07. Maybe It’s Time – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written by Jason Isbell. Produced by Bradley Cooper and Benjamin Rice.

08. Parking Lot

09. Out of Time – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

10. Alibi – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

11. Trust Me

12. Shallow – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

13. First Stop, Arizona

14. Music To My Eyes – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson. Produced by Lukas Nelson.

15. Diggin’ My Grave – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Paul Kennerley. Produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson.

16. I Love You

17. Always Remember Us This Way – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna. Produced by Dave Cobb and Lady Gaga.

18. Unbelievable

19. How Do You Hear It?

20. Look What I Found – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Balir, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

21. Memphis

22. Heal Me – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Blair, Julia Michaels, and Justin Tranter. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

23. I Don’t Know What Love Is – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson.

24. Vows

25. Is That Alright? – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul “DJWS” Blair, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

26. SNL

27. Why Did You Do That? – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

28. Hair Body Face – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

29. Scene 98

30. Before I Cry – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul “DJWS” Blair.

31. Too Far Gone – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

32. Twelve Notes

33. I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version) – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

34. I’ll Never Love Again (Extended Version) – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.