Lady Gaga announces Las Vegas residency

Lady Gaga is heading to Vegas.

Following in the footsteps of Britney Spears, The Who, and Blink-182, Lady Gaga is the latest mainstream pop act to set up shop in Las Vegas for an expansive, multi-date residency.





Beginning in late December, Gaga will present two unique shows from the stage of the MGM Park Theater. The first, “Lady Gaga Enigma”, is a “brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other,” per a press release, while “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano” will feature four “stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook.”

The residency is set to stretch across two years. Today’s announcement includes 27 initial dates, kicking off with a trio of “Engima” shows in late December. The first of the “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano” performances follows on January 20th. See the full list of dates below.

A fan pre-sale starts Wednesday, August 8th, with a public on-sale following on August 13th. You can also grab them here.

Prior to the residency’s launch, Gaga will star in Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star is Born, which is set to hit theaters on October 5th.

“Lady Gaga Enigma” Dates:

Dec. 28, 30 and 31

Jan. 17, 19, 24, 26 and 31

Feb. 2

May 30

June 1, 6, 8, 12 and 14

Oct. 17, 19, 23, 25 and 31

Nov. 2, 6 and 8

“Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano” Dates

Jan. 20

Feb. 3

June 2, 9