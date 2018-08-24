Lamb of God reveal video for their Burn the Priest cover of Ministry’s “Jesus Built My Hotrod”

YouTube: Lamb of God

Earlier this year, Lamb of God released a covers album called Legion: XX under their original band name Burn the Priest. Now, the Richmond, Virginia, metal act has unveiled an animated music video for their version of the classic Ministry track “Jesus Built My Hotrod” (watch below).

The trippy video, directed by Heath Bradley, features a bearded old dude speeding along in his hotrod as he picks up a few hitchhikers along the way, including a space alien. The clip also shows the band, in cartoon form, performing the song.



Regarding the track, guitarist Mark Morton said, “This was a benchmark song from the early 90s. We didn’t even originally plan on doing it – producer Josh Wilbur and I learned it real quickly and put it together. It turned out to be one of our favorite songs of the album. It features a side of [vocalist] Randy [Blythe] that people aren’t used to hearing. Nothing was planned, so it felt fun, and we just went for it.”

Legion: XX also features covers of songs by such bands as Bad Brains, the Melvins, Agnostic Front and Cro-Mags, among others. For this week only, the album is available at iTunes for the reduced price of $7.99.