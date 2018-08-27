Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul’s cause of death revealed

Vinnie Paul, via YouTube: Hellyeah

The metal world was shocked and saddened at the news that Vinnie Paul had suddenly passed away at the age of 54 in late June. Now, TMZ reports that the Clark County Coroner has revealed the legendary Pantera drummer’s cause of death.

The beloved metal drummer, who also played in Hellyeah and Damageplan, died of a dilated cardiomyopathy, otherwise known as an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease. Both are considered natural causes of death.



Vinnie’s body was found at his Las Vegas home. He was buried in Texas in a Kiss Kasket, provided to the family by Gene Simmons. The drummer’s late brother, Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell, was also buried in a Kiss Kasket after he was fatally shot onstage in Columbus, Ohio, while performing alongside Vinnie in Damageplan in 2004.

In addition to the funeral, a public “Celebration of Life” event took place on July 1st at The Bomb Factory venue in Dallas. A few days later, Pantera singer Philip Anselmo, who hadn’t spoken with Vinnie in many years, paid tribute to the late drummer by performing the Pantera song “Slaughtered” with his band Scour.