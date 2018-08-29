Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers announce debut album, share “Apocalypse Now (& Later)”: Stream

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers, photo b Bryce Mata

Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers is the new project from Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace and featuring Against Me! drummer Atom Willard and bassist Marc Jacob Hudson. The trio has now announced details of its debut full-length album, Bought to Rot, which will be released on November 9th through Bloodshot Records.

Bought to Rot features 14 tracks about “Grace’s fractured relationship with her adopted hometown of Chicago, true friendship, complicated romance, and reconciling everything in the end…,” according to a press release. Now the same age as Tom Petty was when he released his solo debut, the punk singer-songwriter was inspired by 1989’s Full Moon Fever to pen what’s described as her “most musically diverse collection of songs” ever.



As a preview, Grace has unveiled “Apocalypse Now (& Later)” as the album’s first single. A touching folk-punk track strummer out on acoustic guitars with an electric bridge, the song is very straightforwardly about being so in love with someone that the end of the world wouldn’t even phase you. “There’s nothing that can hold me back/ Don’t have happy ever after, just have here and now,” Grace sings. “On the Samhain of our souls watch the world burn in fire/ The bliss of your kiss in the apocalypse.”

Take a listen:

Bought to Rot is now available to pre-order via Bloodshot. See the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Bought to Rot Artwork:

Bought to Rot Tracklist:

01. China Beach

02. Born In Black

03. The Airplane Song

04. Apocalypse Now (& Later)

05. Reality Bites

06. Amsterdam Hotel Room

07. The Friendship Song

08. I Hate Chicago

09. Screamy Dreamy

10. Manic Depression

11. The Acid Test Song

12. The Hotel Song

13. Valeria Golina

14. The Apology Song

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers will support Bought to Rot with a small bit of touring in November. See their as-yet-announced itinerary below.

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers 2018 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Rock Island, IL @ Rock Island Brewing Company

11/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

11/04 – Lansing, MI @ Mac’s Bar

11/05 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

11/29 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall