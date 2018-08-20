Lauren Mayberry reads Omarosa’s new book on Lovett or Leave It: Stream

Lauren Mayberry (photon by Philip Cosores) and Omarosa

Lovett or Leave It is a weekly podcast hosted by former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett in which he and a panel of guests dissect the week’s headlines with a humorous and snarky slant. If you’re still looking for something fill the void created when Jon Stewart departed The Daily Show, it’s a pretty great option.

Understandably, Omarosa Manigault Newman’s new book was a major topic on the latest episode of Lovett or Leave It, and none other than CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry was brought in to narrate a passage. “I’m not from here so my accent won’t fit with the reading — but I’ll try,” the Scottish-born Mayberry said before reading an excerpt in which Omarosa exaggeratedly recounts her firing from the White House. Hilariously, Mayberry pointed out several grammatical issues found within the book as she read through it.

You can listen to the episode here (Mayberry enters at the 15:40 mark).

During a recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, Mayberry shared her perspective on American politics as an outsider and why she feels a need to use the band’s platform to give voices to people who aren’t being heard. Listen below.