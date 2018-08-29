Liars announce new album, Titles with the Word Fountain, share “Murdrum”: Stream

Liars, photo by Zen Sekizawa

Earlier this year, Liars released their soundtrack to the film 1/1, which also marked their last project to feature band member Aaron Hemphill prior to his amicable departure. Now, sole remaining member Angus Andrew is back to releasing music of his own, as he’s announced a new Liars record called Titles with the Word Fountain.

The 17-track album serves as a sequel to Andrew’s first solo Liars release, 2017’s TCFC. According to a press release, the TWTWF material comes from the same sessions as TFCF, but Andrew says it has a “more playful” vibe “despite revolving around the same sentiments.”.



“There was a lot of pressure in producing TFCF as it was guaranteed to be framed by the lack of band members,” Andrew adds. “With Titles with the Word Fountain I felt stripped of that burden and more free to include work that could be construed as unclear or abstract.”

A first listen at this more abstract music comes in the form of lead single “Murdrum”, a multi-layered track with relentless cymbal smashes. Take a listen below, and pre-order Titles with the Word Fountain ahead of its September 21st release via Mute. A limited edition green vinyl version will also be released on November 2nd.

Titles With the Word Fountain Artwork:

Titles with the Word Fountain Tracklist:

01. 97 Tears

02. Face In Ski Mask Bodies To The Wind

03. Murdrum

04. Pure Context

05. Double Elegy

06. Left’s Got Power Right Hasn’t

07. Past Future Split

08. P/A\M

09. Fantail Creeps

10. Perky Cut

11. Feed The Truth

12. Gawking At The Accident

13. Absence Blooms

14. Extracts From The Seated Sequence

15. On Giving Up

16. Sound Of Burning Rubbish

17. A Kind Of Stopwatch

18. No Help Pamphlet (The Alpha Ceti Orchestra Remix) *

* = Digital version only

In support of TWTWF, Liars will tour Australia for the first time since Andrew moved there two years ago.

Liars 2018 Tour Dates:

09/27 – Melbourne, AU @ The Curtin

09/28 – Melbourne, AU @ ACMI Late Nights

09/29 – Surry Hills, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

09/30 – Wollongong, AU @ Yours & Owls Festival