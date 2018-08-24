Lil Yachty announces 2018 Disrespect Tour

Lil Yachty, photo by Philip Cosores

This fall, Lil Yachty will be hitting the road for a newly announced US tour. Titled “The Disrespect Tour”, it officially kicks off October 24th in Baltimore and extends well through the end of November.

Other cities on the Atlanta rapper’s schedule include Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Memphis, New Orleans, St. Louis, and Santa Cruz. Lil Boat will be joined by Bhad Bhabie, the 15-year-old rapper and Internet sensation behind the ridiculous 2017 “cash me outside” catchphrase. The two collaborated on her track “Gucci Flip Flops”.



On Monday, Lil Yachty teamed up with Donny Osmond on the Chef Boyardee jingle “Start the Par-dee” for easily this week’s most random musical collaboration. He also recently enlisted Cardi B and Offset for “Who Want the Smoke?”. Back in March, the Grammy-nominated rapper dropped his Lil Boat 2 album.

Consult his full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Lil Yachty 2018 Tour Dates:

10/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

10/26 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/27 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/30 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

10/31 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

11/02 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

11/03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

11/04 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

11/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

11/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

11/07 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

11/10 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

11/11 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall

11/13 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

11/15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

11/19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Truman

11/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Pop’s

11/23 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory

11/24 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

11/26 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

11/28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

Revisit “Start the Par-dee” and “Gucci Flip Flops”: