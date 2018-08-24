Lil Yachty announces 2018 Disrespect Tour

This fall, Lil Yachty will be hitting the road for a newly announced US tour. Titled “The Disrespect Tour”, it officially kicks off October 24th in Baltimore and extends well through the end of November.
Other cities on the Atlanta rapper’s schedule include Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Memphis, New Orleans, St. Louis, and Santa Cruz. Lil Boat will be joined by Bhad Bhabie, the 15-year-old rapper and Internet sensation behind the ridiculous 2017 “cash me outside” catchphrase. The two collaborated on her track “Gucci Flip Flops”.
On Monday, Lil Yachty teamed up with Donny Osmond on the Chef Boyardee jingle “Start the Par-dee” for easily this week’s most random musical collaboration. He also recently enlisted Cardi B and Offset for “Who Want the Smoke?”. Back in March, the Grammy-nominated rapper dropped his Lil Boat 2 album.
Consult his full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Lil Yachty 2018 Tour Dates:
10/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
10/26 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/27 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/30 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom
10/31 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
11/02 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
11/03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
11/04 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
11/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
11/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
11/07 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
11/10 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
11/11 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall
11/13 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
11/15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
11/17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
11/19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Truman
11/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Pop’s
11/23 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory
11/24 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory
11/26 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
11/28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
Revisit “Start the Par-dee” and “Gucci Flip Flops”: