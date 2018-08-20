Lil Yachty and Donny Osmond team for a Chef Boyardee jingle, because why not?

Donny Osmond and Lil Yachty Chef Boyardee Jingle

Whenever musicians have tried their hand at commercial jingles, it’s usually produced some fairly entertaining, albeit unexpected, results. Chance the Rapper dressed up as a lion for Kit Kat bars, Fred Armisen pledged his love for KFC, and Pusha-T gave us one of the most memorable McDonald’s tunes in history.

However, I doubt any of that could prepare the world for the new Chef Boyardee jingle, which features Lil Yachty and… Donny Osmond. Titled “Start the Par-dee”, it’s actually more ridiculous than you could imagine, and, perhaps because America is falling apart all around us, it somehow goddamn works. There are silly lyrics littered all over the place and the accompanying visual stars the two driving around together with goggles on, using large cutlery as instruments, and — you know what, I’ll just let you implode your brain at your own discretion.

Check it out below.

According to Billboard, apparently the jingle is supposed to bridge baby boomers and the millennials to celebrate Chef Boyardee’s 90th anniversary. Thank you, advertising industry, this is exactly what we wanted. You’ve nailed it completely!