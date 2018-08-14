Lindsey Buckingham announces North American solo tour

Lindsey Buckingham

As far as we understand it, Lindsey Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac due to his desire to focus his efforts on his solo career, rather than join the band for another tour. Incidentally, this fall Buckingham will go head to head with his former bandmates, as he’s just announced a solo tour that’s scheduled to kick off just days after Fleetwood Mac begin their own North American outing.

The lengthy jaunt comes in support of Buckingham’s new Solo Anthology – The Best of Lindsey Buckingham. Available digitally, as a single-disc abridged set, or as an expanded 3-CD or 6-LP box set, the comprehensive record includes album, live, and alternate versions of of Lindsey’s solo recordings, collaborations, and film compositions. It will be available digitally and on CD beginning October 5th, with a vinyl release following on November 23rd. Pre-orders are ongoing.

See Buckingham’s upcoming tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 17th (you can also grab them here). The artwork and tracklist for Buckingham’s anthology follow.

Lindsey Buckingham 2018 Tour Dates:

10/07 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/13 – San Diego, CA @ Spreckels Theatre

10/15 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theater

10/18 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

10/19 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater

10/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater

10/22 – Wilmington, NC @ The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

10/24 – Peachtree City, GA @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

10/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater

10/27 – Miami, FL @ Knight Concert Hall

10/28 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

11/05 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater

11/06 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater

11/08 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

11/09 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

11/10 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

11/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Fine Arts Theatre

11/13 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre

11/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

11/16 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square

11/17 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

11/26 – North Canton, OH @ Palace Theatre

11/27 – New Tonowanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre

11/29 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

11/30 – York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

12/01 – Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

12/04 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

12/05 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

12/06 – Peekskill, NY @ Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

12/08 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center

12/09 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Event Center

Solo Anthology – The Best of Lindsey Buckingham Artwork:

Solo Anthology – The Best of Lindsey Buckingham Tracklist:

CD 1

01. Don’t Look Down

02. Go Insane

03. Surrender The Rain

04. Rock Away Blind

05. Holiday Road

06. Doing What I Can

07. Trouble

08. I Must Go

09. Street Of Dreams

10. Soul Drifter

11. Show You How

12. Shut Us Down (Live)

13. Slow Dancing

14. Countdown

15. Someone’s Gotta Change Your Mind

16. In Our Own Time

17. Illumination

18. Gift Of Screws

19. Did You Miss Me

20. Down On Rodeo

21. Treason

CD Two:

01. Hunger

02. Not Too Late

03. Sleeping Around The Corner

04. I Want You

05. Time Precious Time

06. Stars Are Crazy

07. Love Runs Deeper

08. You Do Or You Don’t

09. I Am Waiting

10. Time Bomb Town

11. Turn It On

12. Seeds We Sow

13. Underground

14. Dancin’ Across The USA

15. Gone Too Far

16. End Of Time

17. D.W. Suite

18. Ride This Road

19. Say We’ll Meet Again

CD Three:

01. Trouble (Live)

02. Go Insane (Live)

03. Bleed To Love Her (Live)

04. Stephanie (Live)

05. Never Going Back Again (Live)

06. Big Love (Live)

07. Under The Skin (Live)

08. All My Sorrows (Live)

09. Cast Away Dreams (Live)

10. Holiday Road (Live)

11. Tusk (Live)

12. I’m So Afraid (Live)

13. Go Your Own Way (Live)