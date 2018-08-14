Lindsey Buckingham announces North American solo tour

As far as we understand it, Lindsey Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac due to his desire to focus his efforts on his solo career, rather than join the band for another tour. Incidentally, this fall Buckingham will go head to head with his former bandmates, as he’s just announced a solo tour that’s scheduled to kick off just days after Fleetwood Mac begin their own North American outing.
The lengthy jaunt comes in support of Buckingham’s new Solo Anthology – The Best of Lindsey Buckingham. Available digitally, as a single-disc abridged set, or as an expanded 3-CD or 6-LP box set, the comprehensive record includes album, live, and alternate versions of of Lindsey’s solo recordings, collaborations, and film compositions. It will be available digitally and on CD beginning October 5th, with a vinyl release following on November 23rd. Pre-orders are ongoing.
See Buckingham’s upcoming tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 17th (you can also grab them here). The artwork and tracklist for Buckingham’s anthology follow.
Lindsey Buckingham 2018 Tour Dates:
10/07 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/13 – San Diego, CA @ Spreckels Theatre
10/15 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theater
10/18 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
10/19 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater
10/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater
10/22 – Wilmington, NC @ The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
10/24 – Peachtree City, GA @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater
10/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater
10/27 – Miami, FL @ Knight Concert Hall
10/28 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts
11/05 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater
11/06 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater
11/08 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
11/09 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino
11/10 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
11/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Fine Arts Theatre
11/13 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre
11/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
11/16 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square
11/17 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
11/26 – North Canton, OH @ Palace Theatre
11/27 – New Tonowanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre
11/29 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
11/30 – York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts
12/01 – Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
12/04 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
12/05 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
12/06 – Peekskill, NY @ Paramount Hudson Valley Theater
12/08 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center
12/09 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Event Center
Solo Anthology – The Best of Lindsey Buckingham Artwork:
Solo Anthology – The Best of Lindsey Buckingham Tracklist:
CD 1
01. Don’t Look Down
02. Go Insane
03. Surrender The Rain
04. Rock Away Blind
05. Holiday Road
06. Doing What I Can
07. Trouble
08. I Must Go
09. Street Of Dreams
10. Soul Drifter
11. Show You How
12. Shut Us Down (Live)
13. Slow Dancing
14. Countdown
15. Someone’s Gotta Change Your Mind
16. In Our Own Time
17. Illumination
18. Gift Of Screws
19. Did You Miss Me
20. Down On Rodeo
21. Treason
CD Two:
01. Hunger
02. Not Too Late
03. Sleeping Around The Corner
04. I Want You
05. Time Precious Time
06. Stars Are Crazy
07. Love Runs Deeper
08. You Do Or You Don’t
09. I Am Waiting
10. Time Bomb Town
11. Turn It On
12. Seeds We Sow
13. Underground
14. Dancin’ Across The USA
15. Gone Too Far
16. End Of Time
17. D.W. Suite
18. Ride This Road
19. Say We’ll Meet Again
CD Three:
01. Trouble (Live)
02. Go Insane (Live)
03. Bleed To Love Her (Live)
04. Stephanie (Live)
05. Never Going Back Again (Live)
06. Big Love (Live)
07. Under The Skin (Live)
08. All My Sorrows (Live)
09. Cast Away Dreams (Live)
10. Holiday Road (Live)
11. Tusk (Live)
12. I’m So Afraid (Live)
13. Go Your Own Way (Live)