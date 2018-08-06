Lollapalooza 2018 Photo Gallery: Travis Scott, Vampire Weekend, Billie Eilish, Jaden Smith

Travis Scott, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel

When Lollapalooza descends upon Grant Park, it brings a metropolis of music with it. This year was no exception as the festival delivered its most eclectic lineup to date, slotting dozens of Top 40, hip-hop, electronic, and rock acts into four long days.

Whether it was the jammy indie rock of Vampire Weekend or the polished hip-hop of Travis Scott, the cutthroat alternative of St. Vincent or the dance pop bliss of Carly Rae Jepsen, there was really something for everyone at the festival, even that something was often far to reach.







Fortunately for you, photographers Heather Kaplan and Caroline Daniel were on location and braved the dust, the hellish crowds, and the uncompromising sun to capture it all. Relive the weekend below with their exhaustive photo gallery.

