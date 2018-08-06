Lollapalooza 2018 Photo Gallery: Travis Scott, Vampire Weekend, Billie Eilish, Jaden Smith

When
Lollapalooza descends upon Grant Park, it brings a metropolis of music with it. This year was no exception as the festival delivered its most eclectic lineup to date, slotting dozens of Top 40, hip-hop, electronic, and rock acts into four long days.
Whether it was the jammy indie rock of
Vampire Weekend or the polished hip-hop of Travis Scott, the cutthroat alternative of St. Vincent or the dance pop bliss of Carly Rae Jepsen, there was really something for everyone at the festival, even that something was often far to reach.
Fortunately for you, photographers Heather Kaplan and Caroline Daniel were on location and braved the dust, the hellish crowds, and the uncompromising sun to capture it all. Relive the weekend below with their exhaustive photo gallery.
Vampire Weekend, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Femdot, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel
Billie Eilish, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Chromeo, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
BØRNS, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Kali Uchis, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Carly Rae Jepsen, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel
Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Arctic Monkeys, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Tank and the Bangas, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
LL Cool J, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Femdot, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel
Post Malone, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel
Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Carly Rae Jepsen, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel
Lizzo, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Lil Pump, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel
BØRNS, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
G Herbo, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel
Post Animal, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Knox Fortune, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel
Travis Scott, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel
Kali Uchis, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Femdot, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Taylor Bennett, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel
Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gucci Mane, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel
LL Cool J, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Regrettes, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Vaccines, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Billie Eilish, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Lizzo, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
St. Vincent, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Regrettes, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
LL Cool J, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Knox Fortune, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel
Travis Scott, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel
Femdot, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Caroline Daniel
Goldlink, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Jack White, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan